School District 27 bus driver Kristen Meadows talks with staff outside Marie Sharpe Elementary School Tuesday morning in Williams Lake where the early morning temperature was -29C. Angie Mindus photo

All School District 27 buses running Wednesday morning

Early morning temperature Wednesday sitting at -26C

All School District 27 buses are scheduled to run Wednesday morning.

Buses at Horsefly and Big Lake did not run Tuesday due to the cold weather.

Environment Canada is reporting a current temperature of -26C in Williams Lake, with a daytime high expected to reach -15C.

Flurries are expected overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning with two to four centimetres forecasted.

Drive BC is reporting winter driving conditions on all area roads.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher
Next story
B.C. woman raises concerns over land title forbidding East Indian, Asiatic people

Just Posted

All School District 27 buses running Wednesday morning

Early morning temperature Wednesday sitting at -26C

Watoto Children’s Choir performs in lakecity this Thursday

Globe-trotting Watoto children’s choir comes once more to Williams Lake

EDITORIAL: Safety should be a priority

CP Rail derailment earlier this week is a tragedy

VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Williams Lake

Up until last Saturday evening Brian Owen had been living in his pickup truck in city limits.

Fuel cards targets of recent thefts: RCMP

“It is likely thieves are filling up large, tidy tanks,” Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger said

Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration in State of the Union

Trump accepted no blame for his role in cultivating the rancorous atmosphere in the nation’s capital

B.C. woman raises concerns over land title forbidding East Indian, Asiatic people

Racist clauses voided by B.C. government in 1978 but can still appear on titles

Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Research finds the effects are worse than previously thought

Trade issues, oil slump and lower spending have slowed growth: BoC deputy

Timothy Lane says this slowdown in Canada’s economic expansion is temporary

Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

Pope was referring to abuse of power, church says

House panel expected to send Russia transcripts to Mueller

The vote comes the morning after Trump criticized ‘ridiculous partisan investigations’

B.C. polar bear Agee bringing realistic touch to films in age of CGI

Agee is 800 pounds, blond and cranky

Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Ex-Cap Beagle gets standing ovation in return to Washington

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Most Read