FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

The new mandate would apply to individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors.

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

Henry said that the health care workers that fall under B.C.’s list of regulated health professions will be affected by the incoming rules. According to the province, there are 26 such health professions, 25 of which are regulated by 18 colleges.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Just Posted

Mayor Walt Cobb, centre, presented the city’s Accessibility Award of Merit to the Scout Island Nature House accepted by Williams Lake Field Naturalists Don Lawrence, left, and Margaret Waring, right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island Nature Centre volunteers applauded for their efforts toward accessibility

Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club member Andrew Sandberg and the club are raising funds to build a boulder park in one of the city’s parks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club proposes boulder park for the city

The city of Williams Lake has allocated 20 COVID hardship grants-in-aid to non-profits serving the Williams Lake area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake allocates hardship grants-in-aid to 20 non-profit organizations

The Williams Lake post office was closed for cleaning on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake post office was closed for cleaning on Feb. 8. (Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Williams Lake post office services interrupted temporarily due to employee testing positive