All fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre either under control, being held, or out as of Monday, June 17

There is one new small fire listed within the Cariboo Fire Centre, located east of Williams Lake, as of Monday morning June 17 however, it is already out.

The fire, listed as number C30611 on the BC Wildfire Services interactive map, was located near Elbow Lake Sunday, June 16. Lightning is suspected to have caused the fire, which was estimated to be 0.01 ha in size.

CFC communications assistant Erin Bull said the small fire was quickly put out, and that the BC Wildfire Service interactive map will update that status shortly.

Another fire near Williams Lake, located at 2880 Dog Creek Road, is listed as under control.

Bull said the fire, C20583, was caused by industry machinery and was started Friday, June 14.

An initial attack crew and response officer attended the fire, but it was already brought under control by industry, Bull said.

Read More: FOREST INK: History of 1950 Chinchaga firestorm

Near 100 Mile House, a lightning-caused fire three miles east of Gustafson Lake is listed as “being held.”

That fire, C40589, is estimated at two hectares and was discovered Saturday, June 15.

Bull said the CFC is sending a 20-person unit crew out to work on the Gustafson Lake fire Monday.

The current fire danger rating for the Cariboo Fire Centre is mostly moderate with five small areas considered low risk and four small pockets considered high risk.

