All fire bans lifted with arrival of cool weather in Cariboo Fire Centre

Category 3 ban lifted due to a decrease in wildfire risk

Category 3 fires are now allowed in the Cariboo following a decrease in the risk of wildfires this season. Angie Mindus photo.

Effective at noon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Category 3 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, due to weather conditions and a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

Campfires and Category 2 open burns are already allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre’s area.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888 797-1717.

A Category 3 open fire is described as:

* any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

* three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

* one or more burning windrows; or

* stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

The public is reminded to observe local site conditions along with current and predicted weather forecasts prior to conducting such activities.

Anyone who lights, fuels or makes use of open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

There are recent changes to the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation that can be reviewed at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-pollution/smoke-burning/regulations/openburningregulation

People are also required to check local venting conditions prior to ignition. Venting reports can be found online, along with an interactive map of venting index zones and the current venting index: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/

Burning anything other than clean woody debris requires a permit or approval from the Ministry of Environment.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca



