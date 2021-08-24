‘All clear’ given to properties affected by Young Lake wildfire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has given the all clear to properties in the Bonaparte Plateau affected by the Young Lake Wildfire, now estimated at 7,453 hectares.

BC Wildfire made the recommendation to lift all orders and alerts in Electoral Area E related to the wildfire after the area received considerable precipitation overnight and over the last few days. An aerial assessment was to occur on the fire Tuesday. All structure protection equipment has been removed from structures.

The evacuation alert for 298 properties in Bonaparte Plateau and Copper Desert Country in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas was also lifted “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the TNRD.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Thompson Nicola Regional District