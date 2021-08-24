Photo of a Successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

‘All clear’ given to properties affected by Young Lake wildfire

BC Wildfire recommended rescinding alerts following considerable precipitation

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has given the all clear to properties in the Bonaparte Plateau affected by the Young Lake Wildfire, now estimated at 7,453 hectares.

BC Wildfire made the recommendation to lift all orders and alerts in Electoral Area E related to the wildfire after the area received considerable precipitation overnight and over the last few days. An aerial assessment was to occur on the fire Tuesday. All structure protection equipment has been removed from structures.

The evacuation alert for 298 properties in Bonaparte Plateau and Copper Desert Country in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas was also lifted “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the TNRD.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Thompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Update: Bonaparte Plateau properties affected by Flat Lake fire given all clear
Next story
Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

Just Posted

Photo of a Successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
‘All clear’ given to properties affected by Young Lake wildfire

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus and the city of Williams Lake are partnering on a building project at the fire hall which has carpentry students building a structure to house the city’s first fire truck. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Old 1947 fire truck to get new home thanks to city of Williams Lake, TRU carpentry project

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail