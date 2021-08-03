A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

‘All clear’ for South Green Lake, evacuation alert lifted

TNRD rescinds alert for 650 properties

An evacuation alert for 650 properties in South Green Lake has been rescinded to all clear “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The alert had been in effect since July 14, due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

The Flat Lake wildfire, last mapped at 52,801 hectares, remains classified as out of control.

The TNRD notes that should conditions change, an evacuation alert or evacuation order could be reinstated.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag
Next story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

Just Posted

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘All clear’ for South Green Lake, evacuation alert lifted

Evacuation alert lifted for the Chasm area on Aug. 2.
Evacuation alert lifted for 199 properties in Chasm area

Massimo Calabrese, 19, has asked the city of Williams Lake to do more to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake 19-year-old asks city to promote COVID-19 vaccine

Photo submitted
École Nesika Elementary joins Wild Schools program