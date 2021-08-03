‘All clear’ for South Green Lake, evacuation alert lifted

An evacuation alert for 650 properties in South Green Lake has been rescinded to all clear “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The alert had been in effect since July 14, due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

The Flat Lake wildfire, last mapped at 52,801 hectares, remains classified as out of control.

The TNRD notes that should conditions change, an evacuation alert or evacuation order could be reinstated.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021