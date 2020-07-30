Residents in the community of Alexis Creek are being asked to limit water use by the Cariboo Regional District as of Thursday, July 30. (Photo submitted)

Alexis Creek water reserves critically low, residents asked to limit water use

CRD says system cannot keep up with current demand and will run out if overused

Residents in the Alexis Creek area are being asked to limit their water use.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) stated in a news release Thursday, July 30, that water reserves are critically low for the community, located 114 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

CRD manager of communications Chris Keam stated the system cannot adequately keep up with the current demand and will run out of water if overuse continues.

There is only one community well supplying more than 70 households in Alexis Creek and low water reserves can negatively impact the system’s water quality and ability of emergency personnel to fight structure fires or wildfires, he added.

Water restrictions are already in effect and lawn sprinkling is limited to the hours of 5 a.m to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m to 11 p.m. daily.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the CRD environmental services department at 250-392-3351.


