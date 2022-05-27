Alexis Creek RCMP seek witnesses for May 22 crash near Redstone

Alexis Creek RCMP seek witnesses to a single vehicle crash on Highway 20, Sunday, May 22, near Redstone. (RCMP logo)

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday, May 22, just east of Redstone on Highway 20.

Police responded to the crash at 6:55 a.m. and upon arrival located a 1500 Dodge Ram upside down on the side of the highway, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP NCO media relations noted in a news release Friday.

Saunderson said police and emergency health services were notified two people believed to be involved in the crash were taken to the Alexis Creek health clinic by a passerby and two more people, believed to be in the crash, were found lying in the ditch with serious injuries.

“The driver, an adult male, told police that he attempted to avoid an animal just prior to the collision. Due to the injuries sustained, both people were airlifted to the hospital,” Saunderson said.

Sgt. Ken Davies, NCO of the Alexis Creek RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and “we believe alcohol may have been involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211.



