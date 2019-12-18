Alexis Creek RCMP seek suspect in ‘serious domestic assault’

Alexis Creek RCMP are looking for a suspect wanted in a serious domestic assault alleged to have taken place Dec. 13 in the community of Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

Sgt. Trevor Romanchyck confirmed police are looking for Louie John Billy, 48, in connection with the “serious domestic assault.”

Romanchyck said police initially received third-hand knowledge of the incident and attended a home in the community, where they discovered the victim who was transported to hospital. He said the victim received non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Billy, who is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unlawful confinement and using violence or threats to intimidate.

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse said violence against women will not be tolerated in his community, and leaders will take steps to ban those who are guilty of such violent crimes. In this case, it is alleged an axe was used to harm the victim, he said.

Romanchyck asked if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Billy, to please contact the Alexis Creek RCMP or Crimestoppers.

