Alexis Creek RCMP seek suspect in ‘serious domestic assault’

A warrant has been issued for Louie John Billy, 48

Alexis Creek RCMP are looking for a suspect wanted in a serious domestic assault alleged to have taken place Dec. 13 in the community of Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

Sgt. Trevor Romanchyck confirmed police are looking for Louie John Billy, 48, in connection with the “serious domestic assault.”

Romanchyck said police initially received third-hand knowledge of the incident and attended a home in the community, where they discovered the victim who was transported to hospital. He said the victim received non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Billy, who is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unlawful confinement and using violence or threats to intimidate.

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse said violence against women will not be tolerated in his community, and leaders will take steps to ban those who are guilty of such violent crimes. In this case, it is alleged an axe was used to harm the victim, he said.

Read More: Tl’etinqox Horse and Bike Riders make their way to Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon

Romanchyck asked if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Billy, to please contact the Alexis Creek RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction
Next story
Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Just Posted

Alexis Creek RCMP seek suspect in ‘serious domestic assault’

A warrant has been issued for Louie John Billy, 48

Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Samantha Dick on Indigenous Court in lakecity

The Indigenous Court will be officially opened in April 2020 in Williams Lake

Annual Cariboo Canucks tournament brings communities together

Upwards of 300 players competed in multiple divisions

Ministry of Citizens’ Services eyeing former Sears store in Williams Lake

City council has accepted a development permit application from the ministry

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Most Read