Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Tatla Lake get COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 18 and up

Residents 18 years and over can book to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsely and Tatla Lake. (File photo)

Residents 18 years and over living in four rural communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

The communities of Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch, Horsefly and surrounding area and Tatla Lake were chosen due to their small population and distance to a large centre or remote location, Interior Health said in an email.

“Vaccinations clinics are being held here with broader age cohorts to efficiently immunize the population. This avoids the need of immunizers returning multiple times to a community with a small population.”

In Big Lake Ranch the vaccine clinic for 18 years and older will be held April 6 and 7, Horsefly will be held April 8 and 9, Alexis Creek the dates are also April 8 and 9 and in Tatla Lake April 6 and 7.

Clinton will also have the 18-plus clinic from April 15 to 19.

Interior Health confirmed there was a mix-up with the call centre which resulted in residents from 100 Mile House erroneously being told they were included as a small community where the broader range age cohort would be vaccinated.

There will be no walk-in appointments and residents are asked to call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week to book an appointment.

People will be asked to provide identification, such as a driver’s license, to prove they reside in the applicable region.

Read more: 84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

Read more: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus