Residents 18 years and over can book to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsely and Tatla Lake. (File photo)

Residents 18 years and over can book to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsely and Tatla Lake. (File photo)

Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Tatla Lake get COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 18 and up

Communities chosen because of smaller populations, distance to larger centre, remote location

Residents 18 years and over living in four rural communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

The communities of Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch, Horsefly and surrounding area and Tatla Lake were chosen due to their small population and distance to a large centre or remote location, Interior Health said in an email.

“Vaccinations clinics are being held here with broader age cohorts to efficiently immunize the population. This avoids the need of immunizers returning multiple times to a community with a small population.”

In Big Lake Ranch the vaccine clinic for 18 years and older will be held April 6 and 7, Horsefly will be held April 8 and 9, Alexis Creek the dates are also April 8 and 9 and in Tatla Lake April 6 and 7.

Clinton will also have the 18-plus clinic from April 15 to 19.

Interior Health confirmed there was a mix-up with the call centre which resulted in residents from 100 Mile House erroneously being told they were included as a small community where the broader range age cohort would be vaccinated.

There will be no walk-in appointments and residents are asked to call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week to book an appointment.

People will be asked to provide identification, such as a driver’s license, to prove they reside in the applicable region.

Read more: 84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

Read more: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship
Next story
Waits for bike repairs stretch months amid Canada parts shortage due to COVID

Just Posted

Residents 18 years and over can book to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsely and Tatla Lake. (File photo)
Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Tatla Lake get COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 18 and up

Communities chosen because of smaller populations, distance to larger centre, remote location

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire in Williams Lake Monday evening, March 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Fire causes damage to home in Williams Lake

Cause of fire under investigation

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The House of Numst’ in 1982. (Photo submitted)
Historic House of Numst’ in Bella Coola Valley to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A newly approved provincial pilot project will soon allow electric kick scooters to legally cruise the streets and bike paths of six British Columbia municipalities. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. pilot study to allow e-scooters to operate legally in 6 cities

Participating municipalities include Kelowna, Vernon, Vancouver, West Vancouver and North Vancouver

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Most Read