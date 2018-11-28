THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Most Canadians can expect their mobile phones, televisions and radios to sound off today as the Alert Ready system undergoes a second round of testing.

Provincial emergency management organizations will conduct simultaneous public alerting tests across the country in a bid to make sure people receive emergency alerts and can take action to stay safe.

READ MORE: Emergency alerts coming to B.C. cell phones

Test alerts are supposed to appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network at 1:55 p.m. local time, with the exception of Quebec where the test will be done an hour later.

This second test comes after Manitoba Infrastructure’s Emergency Measures Organizations said only 60 per cent of wireless users received an alert in a test of the system in May.

The first test didn’t sound at all in Quebec due to a coding error, which the system operator said was fixed within a couple of hours.

READ MORE: Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system works

In Ontario, some test alerts were heard and felt on mobile devices, but many wireless subscribers didn’t receive any signals.

The CRTC requires 50 per cent of wireless devices sold in Canada to be compatible with Alert Ready, but the coverage rate should increase after April when compatibility will be a requirement in all devices for sale.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

Just Posted

Costs up $15M for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade before shovels hit the ground

Construction materials, labour and standards for health care facilities causing the increase

Operation Red Nose ready to hit the road Nov. 30

All proceeds will benefit local youth

Lakecity residents look for options after romaine lettuce pulled from shelves

Bare shelves at local grocery stores reflect growing concerns over lettuce

Dozen lakecity locals train in restorative justice last weekend

Restorative justice continues to offer a community-based approach to addressing crime.

Highway 97 reopened at 70 Mile House after closure

A vehicle incident caused the closure

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

Most Read