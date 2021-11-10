Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

Previous story
Union office workers take job action
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

Crews are staging in the Quesnel Cemetery, where embers from the fire and mist from hoses is continuously falling from the sky. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
VIDEO: Fire crews working to prevent spread of West Fraser log yard fire

Barry Sale (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Elder College looking for new members as acting president eyes move

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs goalie Carey Price says ‘substance use’ led him to NHL’s assistance program

Stacey Ford (right) of Move Up with Kurt Odang (centre), a supporter and Shane Stoddart (left) of the UWU, picket in front of the BCGEU office in downtown Williams Lake Tuesday, Nov. 9. Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Union office workers take job action