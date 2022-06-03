This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Just Posted

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

100 Mile District General Hospital. (File photo)
Emergency department temporarily closed at 100 Mile District General Hospital

Denzel Cote prepares for the upcoming Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show taking place June 3-5 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Inaugural Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show goes June 3-5 in Williams Lake

The 37th Annual Big Lake Fishing Derby takes place June 4, 5 with all proceeds going to upgrade the exterior of the Big Lake community hall. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake Fishing Derby returns after two-year hiatus