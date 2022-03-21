Lauran Tennant was travelling through the Golden area when her car was struck with a boulder in a rockslide.

Lauran Tennant was travelling through the Golden area when her car was struck with a boulder in a rockslide.

Alberta woman identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide

Laura Tennant succumbed to her injuries on March 5

Laura Tennant has been identified as the victim of a fatal rockslide that occurred just east of Golden on March 4.

Tennant succumbed to her injuries at Kelowna General Hospital after being airlifted from Golden, where a boulder hit the Jeep she was driving on Highway 1. She was 38 years old.

Born and raised in Montreal, over the years she resided in Winnipeg, Banff, Calgary and eventually Cochrane, where she lived with her wife, Lisa, and their two children, Matéo and Aviana, according to her obituary.

The Tennants had a strong bond with the mountains, and chose Kicking Horse Mountain Resort as the location for their wedding in March 2020.

“Laura was an exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew,” reads the obituary.

“She was an avid outdoorswoman, a calming presence and always up for a laugh. She was a loving mother and Lisa’s soulmate.”

The Golden RCMP were notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time on March 4, with emergency crews responding to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured stated Cpl. Mike Wilson. “Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.”

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

READ MORE: One fatality in March 4 rockslide east of Golden

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Local News

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights

Just Posted

Fire crews carrying out a controlled burn in the Yukon along a roadway in 2018. Road users along Highway 20 in British Columbia’s Chilcotin region will see similar scenes this week as excess fuel is planned for burning along the corridor. (Black Press file photo)
Parts of Cariboo-Chilcotin corridor to see controlled burns along Highway 20 this week

RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured

An electrical fire started in one wall of the Messy Owl Inn in Likely, Friday, March 18. (Photo submitted)
Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.

The eight swimmers from the Blue Fins Swim Club in Williams Lake who attended the provincials. (Chad Webb photo)
Williams Lake Blue Fins net some results at provincials