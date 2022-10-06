Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney

The winner will be announced tonight in Calgary

Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.

Voting is wrapping up by members of the United Conservative Party to select a successor to Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney announced in the spring he was leaving after receiving 51 per cent in a party leadership vote.

There are 124,000 eligible voters, many of whom have already cast ballots by mail.

There will be in-person voting stations at five locations in various regions today, and the winner will be announced tonight in Calgary.

There are seven candidates in the race, including four former members of Kenney’s cabinet, but one-time Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith is the perceived favourite to win.

Political observers and pollsters have said whoever wins needs to start talking about issues that are top of mind for Albertans.

The leadership debate has been dominated by ways the province can assert greater independence from the federal government.

Pollster Janet Brown and political scientist Lori Williams said Albertans are more concerned about inflation, long waits for health care and jammed emergency wards in hospitals.

RELATED: Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as UCP leader

AlbertaJason Kenney

Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Next story
54 new family doctors sign on with B.C.’s incentive package

Just Posted

Denise Deschene was helping with the Bike Recycling program run by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. She and Mary Forbes were helping engage Cataline Elementary School students to strip bikes of parts so they could be reused or recycled. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Toronto transplant fell in love with Williams Lake

Seniors Village resident Rudy Johnson, left, and community relations manager Alex Froese chat with SD 27 trustee candidate Jackie Lahaise (right). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Seniors Village hosts all-candidates meet and greet

A proposed Wendy’s drive-thru to be constructed west of the liquor store at 1704 Broadway Ave. South received has been approved by city council. Some residents living at Northside Park above voiced opposition to the project citing traffic and pollution concerns. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council approves drive-thru Wendy’s Restaurant for Broadway Ave.

Project E-NANDU 2022 was launched in July and August 2022 by the Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. (File photo)
Quesnel RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash in successful 2-month undercover operation