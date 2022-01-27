Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase

Vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal

Alberta’s nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal that includes a 4.25 per cent pay bump over the course of the contract.

Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta, calls it a fair deal for her members and for the public.

The vote closes the book on what the union has termed some of the most contentious and bruising negotiations in its history.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government had been seeking wage cuts and other contract rollbacks from nurses, arguing that Alberta’s nurses were paid more than those in other jurisdictions and that a tight budget required concessions.

At one point, Finance Minister Travis Toews suggested nurses were putting their needs ahead of their patients’ by pushing to resume collective bargaining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta registered nurses to vote on four-year deal with pay hike of 4.25 per cent

Healthnurse

Previous story
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing
Next story
B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Just Posted

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Lhoosk’uz Dene Coun. Ella Stillas went to St. Joseph’s Mission for three years. On Tuesday, Jan. 25 she joined the Lhtako Dene Nation for a day of healing and recognition for residential school survivors such as herself that attended St. Joseph’s Mission. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Healing journey continues for Quesnel-area St. Joseph’s Mission survivors years later

The District of Wells will be holding a by-election for mayor and three councillors. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Wells by-election voters take advantage of advance poll

Eco Pure Water in Williams Lake is one of the self-serve vending businesses in town which have been targeted by thieves. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Persistent break-ins frustrating for Williams Lake self-serve businesses