Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks during an announcement in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

4,400 leased railway cars will move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020

The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move the province’s land-locked oil to market by rail.

It says 4,400 leased railway cars will move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020.

Shipments are expected to begin as early as July.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The province estimates the plan will lead to a $5.9-billion increase in royalties, tax revenues and profits over three years, meaning a net gain of $2.2 billion.

It expects the discount for Western Canadian heavy oil versus U.S. light crude will shrink by US$4 a barrel.

READ MORE: CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says

The rail investment is meant to be a medium-term measure as new pipelines to coastal ports, such as the Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast, remain in limbo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling
Next story
Williams Lake aiming for better accessibility with several city-owned buildings

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

Ten centimetres is expected by Wednesday morning

2017 wildfires spark creation of Riske Creek volunteer fire dept.

McLeese Lake and West Fraser volunteer fire departments have already donated safety clothing and gear

Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Alphonse will serve a sixth term

Looking to plan your social calendar in Williams Lake?

Here are a few events to check out

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Steelhead LNG stops work on Kwispaa LNG project near Bamfield

Huu-ay-aht First Nations ‘deeply disappointed; Steelhead says funding is the problem

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

Most Read