AirBnB to pay sales tax in B.C.

AirBnB will begin collecting the 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

AirBnB will now pay provincial sales tax to the B.C. Government.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James made the announcement in Victoria on Wednesday, saying the government had been looking at new tax models that will help with tax fairness.

“This is about a fair playing field, especially in the hospitality industry,” she said.

AirBnB will begin collecting the 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent municipal and regional district tax (MRDT) in short-term accommodations provided in B.C.

To stream-line this process of collecting taxes, AirBnB will remit on behalf of its hosts in B.C., ensuring no additional administrative burden is placed on them.

Many municipalities already regulate short-term rentals and this tax will assist municipalities on other levels.

The money collected by this tax will help fund affordable housing in the province as well as provide tax fairness for the hospitality industry.

James says with AirBnB coming to the table to get involved with a sharing agreement it will push other short-term rental companies to do the same.

Alex Dagg, public policy manager for Airbnb Canada, said following a recent agreement with Quebec to pay a lodging tax this sharing agreement with the Liberals becomes a defining moment.

If AirBnB contributed to this tax in 2017 the government would have collected about $18 million.

AirBnB first began remitting taxes in Portland and is looking to do so in other areas where there are short-term rentals.

Besides contributing to affordable housing this tax will also go to promoting local tourism.

More to come.

