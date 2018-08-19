Air quality still very high health risk in Williams Lake

Particulate matter counts are down from Friday but still high

Williams Lake’s very high air quality health index remains in place Sunday, Aug. 19.

While the density of particulate matter has decreased since Friday when it reached 687 micrograms per cubic square metre, as of Sunday morning the levels are 191.6 for the hourly rate and 227.4 at a 24-hour average.

On Friday, Ministry of Environment meteorologist Ralph Adams told the Tribune the ideal measurement is five to 15 micrograms.

Read more: Particulate matter levels in Williams Lake a concern for all

According to the Ministry of Environment’s air quality notification, Williams Lake and area will stay at very high risk all day, but tonight it could go to an eight level or high health risk and by tomorrow down to six or a moderate health risk.

With the very high risk rating in place, at-risk residents are urged to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population is encouraged to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Many local residents have being going to the Cariboo Memorial Complex to exercise, especially in the Sam Ketcham Pool.

By Sunday morning, there were already quite a few people in the pool after it opened at 10 a.m., said an employee at the pool, noting the air quality is better inside than it was on Saturday and Friday.

The complex will be open until 6 p.m.

Read more: Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Williams Lake remains on the very high risk for its air quality index as of Sunday morning. File image

Previous story
Island swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Just Posted

Williams Lake gathering donations for wildfire evacuees in Prince George area

Wanting to pay it forward, the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be at Canadian Tire Sunday to Tuesday accepting donations

Williams Lake Powerlifter makes big waves at Kelowna competition

A Williams Lake resident put his technique to the test Aug. 11 at Kelowna Hard Knox Open

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 18

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Art Walk and Sale 2018 in full swing

Buskers and artists alike have been out in force throughout the first… Continue reading

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Island swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Four of Vancouver’s next five games are at home

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Most Read