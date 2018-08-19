Air quality still very high health risk in Williams Lake

Particulate matter counts are down from Friday but still high

Williams Lake’s very high air quality health index remains in place Sunday, Aug. 19.

While the density of particulate matter has decreased since Friday when it reached 687 micrograms per cubic square metre, as of Sunday morning the levels are 191.6 for the hourly rate and 227.4 at a 24-hour average.

On Friday, Ministry of Environment meteorologist Ralph Adams told the Tribune the ideal measurement is five to 15 micrograms.

According to the Ministry of Environment’s air quality notification, Williams Lake and area will stay at very high risk all day, but tonight it could go to an eight level or high health risk and by tomorrow down to six or a moderate health risk.

With the very high risk rating in place, at-risk residents are urged to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population is encouraged to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Many local residents have being going to the Cariboo Memorial Complex to exercise, especially in the Sam Ketcham Pool.

By Sunday morning, there were already quite a few people in the pool after it opened at 10 a.m., said an employee at the pool, noting the air quality is better inside than it was on Saturday and Friday.

The complex will be open until 6 p.m.

