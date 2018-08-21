While there is still some smoke in and around Williams Lake, the air quality index was much-improved Tuesday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Air quality improves in Williams Lake

Williams Lake actually dropped down to a low health risk for air quality during much of the day Tuesday.

Williams Lake residents have been breathing a bit easier as air quality improves.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon the Ministry of Environment listed Williams Lake’s ‘s air quality health index at four or moderate health risk.

The particulate matter PM2.5 hourly average was 30.7 micrograms per cubic metre — a far cry from the levels seen in previous days such as on Friday, Aug. 17 when the PM 2.5 was 621 micrograms at 9 a.m.

Particulate matter is the tiny solid or liquid particles that float in the air.

Some particles are large or dark enough to be seen as smoke, soot or dust.

Others are so small that they can only be detected with an electron microscope.

Ministry of Environment air quality meteorologist Ralph Adams told the Tribune the ideal PM2.5 levels should be between five and 15.

Read more: Particulate matter levels in Williams Lake high enough to concern all

At Cariboo Memorial Hospital, a number of precautions were taken to minimize the amount of smoke entering the building.

The number of doors to access the building were limited and the entrance to the Emergency Department was the only entrance for public use, said Lisa Ryll, care manager for inpatient services.

“The hospital returned to normal access this Monday with all public entrances now accessible,” she said.

A great deal of work has also been done to help improve the quality of air at CMH, Ryll added.

“Air within the building is being recirculated through high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the outside air dampers have been turned off, and some fans had been shut off so outside air cannot be drawn in.”

Air scrubbers have also been strategically placed in areas of concern, including the emergency entrance, ambulance entrance, Gateway unit, Deni House, nurses residence, maternity unit and outside the logistics door.

Read more: Public input on CMH focus of upcoming meetings

