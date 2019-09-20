Williams Lake Fire Dept. crews continue to extinguish a building fire in downtown Williams Lake on Oliver Street. Smoke continues to fill the air in the vicinity, which has resulted in a moderate health risk air quality advisory. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Air quality high health risk in Williams Lake due to downtown building fire

Firefighters are still on scene at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge

The air quality in Williams Lake’s downtown has been elevated to a high health risk as firefighters continue to extinguish an early-morning building fire on Oliver Street.

According to the BC Ministry of Environment Air Quality Data website Williams Lake is presently rated at eight with a high health risk.

That rating means anyone at risk should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities if they are experiencing any breathing difficulties.

Emergency crews were called to Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge at about 5:40 a.m. to put out the blaze and secure the surrounding block. Businesses in the area remain closed.

Read more: Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Williams Lake

Within a block radius of the downtown fire site, ash and water droplets continue to fall to the ground.

A climate rally is scheduled for noon Friday in Williams Lake beginning at Red Shreds Bike And Board Shed on First Avenue South a block away from the fire.

Organizer Erin Hitchcock confirmed Friday morning that it will go ahead as planned.

Read more: Climate action march in Williams Lake to coincide with global movement


