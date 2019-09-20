Air quality high health risk in Williams Lake due to downtown building fire

The air quality in Williams Lake’s downtown has been elevated to a high health risk as firefighters continue to extinguish an early-morning building fire on Oliver Street.
According to the BC Ministry of Environment Air Quality Data website Williams Lake is presently rated at eight with a high health risk.
That rating means anyone at risk should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities if they are experiencing any breathing difficulties.
Emergency crews were called to Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge at about 5:40 a.m. to put out the blaze and secure the surrounding block. Businesses in the area remain closed.
Within a block radius of the downtown fire site, ash and water droplets continue to fall to the ground.
A climate rally is scheduled for noon Friday in Williams Lake beginning at Red Shreds Bike And Board Shed on First Avenue South a block away from the fire.
Organizer Erin Hitchcock confirmed Friday morning that it will go ahead as planned.
