High concentrations of small particulate matter have been detected in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Air Quality Advisory issued for Quesnel

The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health issued the advisory Nov. 1

An air quality advisory is in effect for Quesnel.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Northern Health issued the advisory the morning of Nov. 1. High concentrations of “fine particulate matter” (PM 2.5) are expected to remain until the weather changes.

The concentration of PM 2.5 per metre squared is 28.7 in Quesnel, over the advised safe limit of 25.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” the advisory reads.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Fine particulate matter is airborne solids or liquids smaller than 2.5 micrometres.

“(Fine particulate matter) levels tend to be highest around busy roads, industrial operations and neighbourhoods with residential wood burning,” the advisory reads.

“PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size. Sources of PM2.5 contributing to this air quality episode include emissions from wood smoke (woodstoves) as well as emissions from industry and transportation sources such as automobiles, trucks and rail traffic.”

The notice suggests avoiding roads with heavy traffic, reduce outdoor activity if breathing becomes difficult and if needed retreat to indoor areas with filtered air.

