Air quality advisory in effect for Williams Lake and Quesnel areas

Smoke began descending in the Williams Lake area Sunday evening which the Cariboo Fire Centre said is due to wildfires presently burning in Tweedsmuir Park. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

An air quality advisory is in effect for the Williams Lake and Quesnel areas Tuesday, Aug. 7 due to smoke from wildfires burning in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

As of Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Environment’s air quality index is listed as 10-plus or very high for both Williams Lake and Quesnel.

It is anticipated to change to nine by the evening and moderate or five on Wednesday in Williams Lake, while it will remain very high all day and tonight in Quesnel, but down to four by Wednesday.

Due to the very high risk rating people are advised to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Specifically, children and elderly are encouraged to avoid physical exertion.

In Tweedsmuir Park a 2,300-hectare fire discovered on July 31 continues to burn near Ramsey Creek, a 1,157-hectare fire discovered on Aug. 1 continues to burn near the Dean River, a 50 hectare fire discovered on Aug. 1 continues to burn near Tanya Lakes, a .08 hectare fire is burning near Sigutlata Lake, and a .01 hectare fire discovered on Aug. 3 near Pondosy Bay.

The temperature for the region is anticipated to reach 31C Tuesday, 33C on Wednesday and 36C Thursday.

There is also a heat warning in place by Environment Canada.

