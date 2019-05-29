Passengers push their luggage through the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Air Canada says it’s expecting a “normal day” after a system-wide outage affected flights across the country on Tuesday, but a spokesman for the airline urges passengers to check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

Peter Fitzpatrick says the technical issue that affected airport systems, check-in and call centres on Tuesday has been resolved and “most functions have returned to normal” as of Wednesday morning.

He says some Wednesday flights have been cancelled due to planes being out of position after cancellations Tuesday, but the company plans to operate its full schedule.

Five additional flights have also been scheduled and several others have been “upgauged,” meaning they will be assigned larger than normal aircraft, to accommodate passengers who were affected by the outage.

Fitzpatrick says despite the issue, Air Canada managed to operate more than 95 per cent of its schedule on Tuesday.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the website for Toronto Pearson International Airport showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

ALSO READ: Air Canada stock hits new high on news of exclusive talks to buy Transat AT

The Canadian Press

