The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).

Aerial ignitions planned for northeast flank of Young Lake fire: BCWS

Goal is to build off hand ignitions conducted Friday

Firefighters are planning an aerial ignition Saturday, July 24, on the northeast flank of the Young Lake fire, if conditions allow, according to BC Wildfire Service.

In its latest bulletin, BCWS said firefighters did not conduct aerial ignitions Friday because fire activity had increased slightly. Instead, they used hand ignitions to remove all unburned fuels within pre-determined containment lines.

“The goal of the ignitions today is to build off the hand ignitions and help to secure the containment line by removing unburned fuels along this flank,” the update said. “This strategy will provide a fuel-free area and increases the overall effectiveness of suppression operations by preventing any further spread.”

In preparation for this proposed burn, a water truck will spray water along the containment line to cool down the edge. Additional firefighters and helicopters will be on site. “The conditions will be monitored closely and plans may change as conditions change,” BCWS said.

On Friday, ground personnel and structure protection specialists began assessments on Eagan Lake.

Heavy equipment will continue to re-enforce the containment lines of the fire, which is still estimated at 2,631 hectares.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District

Previous story
Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook
Next story
Update: Crews establish blackline around 90 per cent of Chasm fire

Just Posted

The CRD has downgraded an evacuation order affecting 482 parcels in the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake area to an alert Saturday, July 24.
Evacuation order in Canim Lake South -Mahood Lake downgraded to alert

The CRD has rescinded a portion of its evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North, replacing it with an alert instead.
CRD rescinds portion of evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
Aerial ignitions planned for northeast flank of Young Lake fire: BCWS

Firefighters battle the Flat Lake wildfire. (Warren Lowe photo - submitted).
‘Moderate’ fire activity for Flat Lake Friday