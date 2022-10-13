Advance voting numbers ‘largest ever’: Williams Lake chief election officer

During the two advanced voting opportunities 1277 votes cast overall

Advance voting for the Williams Lake city council election broke a record this week.

Chief election officer Ross Coupé said there were 502 votes cast on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and 775 on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a total of 1277. In 2018 there were 1024 votes cast in advance.

The city has also received 100 mail-in ballots, he added.

Saturday, Oct. 15 is general voting with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Marie Sharpe Elementary School gymnasium at 260 Cameron Street.

Voters must be 18 years of age, be a Canadian citizen, be a resident of Canada, be a resident of the city of Williams Lake at the time of voting and no disqualified under the Local Government Act.

Non-resident property owners are also qualified to vote.

Williams Lake voters will be able to cast one vote for mayor, six votes for city councillor and one school trustee to represent the city area.

If you haven’t voted yet and want to learn more about the candidates you can check out the following:

Facebook live with mayoral candidates and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce interviews with candidates available at https://www.wlchamber.ca/2022-candidates/

Sugar Cane Cannabis hosted forums with the mayoral candidates and the city council candidates.

They are available on the Sugar Cane Cannabis Facebook page.

Cariboo Chilcotin CARE asked each of the candidates questions.

Coupé said the city has roughly 8,100 voters in total.

In 2018, there were 3,020 votes cast, including special voting opportunities and mail-in ballots.



