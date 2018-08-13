Active wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 13

A comprehensive list of all noteworthy fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre on Monday, Aug. 13

There are 83 active fires in the Cariboo today, Aug. 13.

Five fires were extinguished yesterday, while five more were discovered. The largest fire discovered since yesterday is located north of Quesnel Lake near Roaring River Valley. It is estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size.

Two new fires were discovered next to each other with one in the Chilcotin Fire Zone and the other in the Quesnel Fire Zone. Both fires are about a kilometre apart and each estimated at 80 hectares in size near Bald Face Mountain, east of Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park. Crews worked to establish access routes to these fires last night, and there are 40 firefighters and six pieces of heavy equipment on the ground working to establish fire guards.

Another fire was discovered in the Quesnel Fire Zone, near the Hawk Forest Service Road west of Quesnel. It is 0.0005 hectares in size.

The last fire was discovered in the 100 Mile Fire Zone. It is near Hendrix Ridge and is estimated at 110 hectares.

The fire danger rating varies across the Cariboo, with high and extreme ratings across the western Cariboo and moderate to low ratings to the east.

Wildfires of note in the Cariboo

The Shag Creek Fire is currently the largest fire burning in the Cariboo. It is located west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha Mountains. It is estimated at 8,410 hectares in size, and is being closely monitored by the BC Wildfire Service after crews were forced to leave the fire earlier this week due to aggressive and unsafe fire behaviour. There is an evacuation order in effect for the Shag Creek area from the Cariboo Region District.

The Blackwater River Fire is located east of the Blackwater River and approximately 72 kilometres west of Quesnel. It is mapped at 4,519 hectares in size and there are eight firefighters, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment on the ground. They are working to establish a guard around the east flank today. The fire is zero percent contained and does have an evacuation order and alert in effect from the CRD.

The Narcosli Creek Fire, located approximately 31 kilometres south west of Quesnel and north of the Tzenaicut Lake, is estimated at 3,788 hectares in size and is now 30 per cent contained. There are 104 firefighters, five helicopters and ten pieces of heavy equipment on site. Yesterday, crews conducted successful burn operations to remove un-burned fuels from the fires’ path. There is now a guard around 80 per cent of the fire. Today, crews are focusing on strengthening the containment lines on the west and south flanks of the fire. There is an evacuation order and alerts in effect for this fire from the CRD.

The Mayfield Lake Fire, located north west of Mayfield Lake and south of Williams Lake, is estimated at 300 hectares in size and is 100 per cent contained. There are 65 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment on site and crews are working to mop up the south and western flanks. Controlled ignitions are planned for the northern flank and part of the eastern flank as well. An evacuation alert is in effect for the Mayfield Lake area from the CRD.

The Horsefly Lake fire, located north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 1100 hectares and is 90 per cent contained. There are 32 firefighters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters on site and crews are working to build a guard on the east flank. They are also working to build a guard around the west flank and remove any fuel between the fire and the guard. Crews are also establishing a wet line on the west flank and hosing the interior of the fire.

The Lang Lake Fire, located east of the north end of Lang Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares and 70 per cent contained. There are five firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews are working to gain containment around the perimeter of the fire and focusing on the southern flank. An evacuation alert and order has been implemented by the CRD for properties in the Lang Lake, Murphy Lake area.

The Houseman Road Fire, located southwest of Buffalo Lake and about 13 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, is mapped at 19.5 hectares and 100 per cent contained. There are 21 personnel on site and the fire is considered being held. Ground crews are continuing to mop up hot spots within the perimeter of the fire. An evacuation alert is in effect by the CRD for properties in the Houseman Road area.

The Twin Creek Fire, located southeast of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 585 hectares and is now 90 per cent contained. There are 44 firefighters, one helicopter, and five pieces of heavy equipment on site. It received rain yesterday and crews are working to establish hose lines around the perimeter of the fire. The fire is now considered to be being held. The fire has been pushing east towards a natural guard created by the previously burned Elephant Hill fire from 2017. An evacuation order for the area was rescinded; however, an evacuation alert remains in place by the Thompson Nicola Regional District for properties near the Bonaparte Plateau, including properties on Hutchinson Road.

The Wild Goose Lake Fire, located west of Meadow Lake and west of the community of Clinton, is estimated at 7,228 hectares and is 40 percent contained. There is a guard around 50 per cent of the fire and crews are patrolling the eastern flank, as well as securing the southern flank. An evacuation alert and order are in effect for properties surrounding the Wild Goose Lakes by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and CRD.

Other fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 21 active fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone. There are 11 out of control fires, seven fires under control and three fires being held.

The next largest fire in the zone is in North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park is now 1,000 hectares in size after two fires merged together in the area.

There are two fires near Yuzkli Lake, according the BC Wildfire Service Map, with one listed at 100 hectares and the other 40 hectares.

The fire west of Mustang Lake is estimated at 100 hectares, however crews are unable to get to it due to the steep terrain.

Other fires in the Williams Lake Fire Zone

There are 12 fires actively burning in the Williams Lake Fire Zone, with ten fires under control and two considered out of control.

Other fires in the Horsefly Fire Zone

There are 22 active wildfires fires burning in the Horsefly Fire Zone. Seven fires are being held, four are under control, and eleven are out of control

The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares. It is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake, is estimated at 80 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire east of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. It is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire east of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and was demonstrating minimal fire behaviour yesterday, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It is also being monitored.

Other fires in the 100 Mile Fire Zone

There are 24 active fires in the 100 Mile Zone. Five fires are being held, six are under control and 13 are in out of control status.

The Young Lake fire is estimated at 135 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. The fire is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. It is also being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

Other fires in the Chilcotin Fire Zone

There are four active fires in the Chilcotin Fire Zone. Of these fires, one is out of control while the other three are considered under control.



