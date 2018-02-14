UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that the shooter who left 14 people injured at a Florida high school is now in custody

Gunfire appeared to break out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., just before noon.

“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Sheriff Scott Israel.

Earlier, the sheriff had said that police were responding to the scene and that there were “reports of victims.”

The shooter is “not a current student,” the sheriff tweeted.

The Broward School district said that “students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire” just before classes were dismissed.

When reports of a shooter first came in, SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

“We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” the district tweeted.

Students have tweeted images from the scene, showing a lockdown that has them hiding under desks.

“My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m f***g scared right now,” tweeted one.

Florida Governor Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio both tweeted that they had been briefed on the situation, with Scott noting that he had spoken to President Donald Trump.

NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Water said the the unit is monitoring the situation.

The nearby Coral Springs Police Department asked parents to not call 911 to report the incident and if contacting their children inside the school, to ask them to remain calm.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Just Posted

Man sentenced for possession of goods looted during the wildfires

Nicholas Ivany was the subject of much criticism on social media after charges were laid last summer and in recent days with many calling for harsher penalties for offenders.

More vehicle incidents on Highway 97 south Wednesday morning

BC Ambulance carrying patient slides into the ditch trying to assist at a single vehicle roll over

Council considers bylaw changes to accommodate cannabis industry

With Williams Lake mayor and council wanting to open the doors to federally-licensed cannabis facilities, they will have to amend some of the city’s zoning rules

Vehicle recovery in progress north of Williams Lake

Crews work to right a semi truck in the ditch on Highway 97

BC Flood and Wildfire Review yields great ideas, discussion: Abbott

A BC Flood and Wildfire Review conference in Williams Lake Tuesday garnered positive feedback.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Shooter was not a current student, sheriff said

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Most Read