Active COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Bella Coola

The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26

Cases are on the rise again in the Bella Coola Valley with the Nuxalk Nation EOC reporting 14 cases as of Wednesday, March 17. The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26, and is requesting that people stay home as much as possible and abide by a curfew of 9pm to 6am daily.

As of yesterday, March 16, the Province of British Columbia has formally extended the provincial state of emergency for the 26th time, marking a year since this declaration was issued in response to COVID-19.

This unprecedented, continued state of emergency allows health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on March 30, 2021, to allow staff to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks.

More to come

