RCMP are thankful to witnesses who called in suspicious activity around mailboxes in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Action of witnesses lead to three arrests for alleged mailbox break-ins in Glendale area

Williams Lake RCMP thankful for assistance

Williams Lake RCMP arrested three suspects Wednesday evening, July 22, after witnesses reported seeing them allegedly breaking into mailboxes on Pine Street near Second Avenue in the Glendale area.

“The Williams Lake RCMP Detachment is grateful for the public’s assistance in this matter,” stated Staff Sgt. Del Byron, noting one of the witnesses had also taken video footage of the event.

Byron said the two callers contacted RCMP at 8:17 p.m., who responded immediately to arrest two males and one female.

RCMP have been dealing with a number of mailbox break-ins in recent weeks, and continue to ask the public to report any suspicious activity at or near Canada Post mailboxes.

RCMP are also investigating vandalism of three parked vehicles in the 800 to 900 block of 2nd Ave North that occurred sometime overnight, with one vehicle having a pack of cigarettes stolen from them.

Police responded immediately.

It is unknown at this time whether the incidents are linked, and these matters are still under investigation.

