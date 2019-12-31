Accused in Dec. 2 Williams Lake armed robbery make court appearances on charges

Charges stem from armed robbery at a Windmill Crescent residence in Williams Lake

Two suspects have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Windmill Crescent residence in Williams Lake on Dec. 2, 2019.

Tyler French faces nine counts, ranging from committing robbery where a firearm is used, disguising face with intent to commit a crime, to break and enter and theft of a credit card.

French appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Dec. 18 and is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Wyomi Boston faces one charge of theft of a credit card.

Boston also appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Dec. 18, and is scheduled for his next appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

On Dec. 2, RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley noted in press release the robbery suspects were located and arrested later that morning and all of the stolen items had been recovered by police.

The victim, he added, was treated for minor injuries.



