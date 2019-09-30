A sign outside a garage encourages drivers to put on snow tires as winter weather descends on Cremona, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

There are more than 200 road accidents and counting in Calgary after a major storm gave the city and much of southern Alberta an early taste of winter over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, about 25 centimetres of snow had fallen on the city, while Environment Canada was reporting 95 centimetres at the townsite in Waterton National Park near the U.S. border.

A snowfall warning remained in effect for Calgary early Monday, with extra crews on the job keeping major routes clear for the morning commute.

Travel was not advised on roads across the region and several schools outside Calgary were closed.

READ MORE: Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

Saskatchewan did not dodge the system, which dumped about 10 centimetres in the Cypress Hills area in the southwestern corner and was expected to blanket Regina and Saskatoon with about the same amount of snow.

The storm comes as farmers in both provinces scramble to finish what has been a harvest delayed by bouts of severe weather. (CTV Calgary, CFFR, CJME)

The Canadian Press

