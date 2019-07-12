Accessibility award of merit nominations open at city hall

Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee members Maureen Straza, newly appointed, and George Atamanenko, chair, invite nominations for the City’s Accessibility Award of Merit. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Nominations are open for the City of Williams Lake Accessibility Award of Merit.

The intent of the award is to raise public awareness about physical and attitudinal barriers in an effort to improve the quality of life for all disabled persons by giving them the opportunity to participate in all aspects of community life.

In order to qualify for the award, the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee will consider nominees that have demonstrated a commitment to increase accessibility above and beyond what is required by law or regulation.

Businesses or groups being nominated must be located within the boundaries of the City of Williams Lake and provide a service for the people of William Lake.

Businesses or groups may be nominated by any citizen or group who should provide strong evidence in support of their nominee’s commitments and contribution to improving accessibility.

Any citizen or group wishing to re-submit or re-nominate an individual, group or business who was, or was not, selected for an award in a previous year may do so by completing a new nomination form and providing up-to-date information in support of that nomination.

An award will be considered for achievements in the following areas:

1. Employing people with disabilities whenever possible.

2. Providing adequate handicapped parking spaces close to the main entrance to business.

3. Providing automatic door openers on heavy entrance doors and washrooms. Provide good lighting at any steps or entrance ways. Paint yellow or white strips marking the edge of any steps or lips in the flooring.

4. Provide appropriate ramps for wheelchair and stroller users for any indoor or outdoor areas. Wheelchair accessible doors must be a minimum of 36 inches wide.

5. Provide a wheelchair accessible washroom with easily opened doors.

6. Provide Braille lettering at any signs for customers to read.

7. Provide sufficient handrails beside steps in the interior and exterior of building.

8. Provide wheelchair height counters at checkouts and reception desks. Provide extra width between aisles and at the ends of aisles to allow for easier turning.

9. Provide a rest area with two armchairs or a bench with arms at each end.

10. Provide snow and ice clearing in front of business.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.williamslake.ca or from the City.

• E-Mail: cbouchard@williamslake.ca

• Fax: 250-392-4408

• Mail: Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee

c/o City of Williams Lake

Attn: Cindy Bouchard, Corporate Officer, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 1N3.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 10, 2019.

Non profits invited to apply for grant-in-aid funding

Applications for the City of Williams Lake’s grant-in-aid program are being accepted now until Sept. 30, 2019.

The annual program supports local, non-profit organizations doing projects, activities and events to strengthen and enhance well-being of the community, promote volunteerism and support the goals and priorities of the City.

More information about the program can be found on the city’s website or contacting the city in person or by phone.

In order to qualify, applicants must be a registered non-profit.

