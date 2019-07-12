Accessibility award of merit nominations open at city hall

Nominations are open for the City of Williams Lake Accessibility Award of Merit.
The intent of the award is to raise public awareness about physical and attitudinal barriers in an effort to improve the quality of life for all disabled persons by giving them the opportunity to participate in all aspects of community life.
In order to qualify for the award, the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee will consider nominees that have demonstrated a commitment to increase accessibility above and beyond what is required by law or regulation.
Businesses or groups being nominated must be located within the boundaries of the City of Williams Lake and provide a service for the people of William Lake.
Businesses or groups may be nominated by any citizen or group who should provide strong evidence in support of their nominee’s commitments and contribution to improving accessibility.
Any citizen or group wishing to re-submit or re-nominate an individual, group or business who was, or was not, selected for an award in a previous year may do so by completing a new nomination form and providing up-to-date information in support of that nomination.
Nomination forms can be found online at www.williamslake.ca or from the City.
• E-Mail: cbouchard@williamslake.ca
• Fax: 250-392-4408
• Mail: Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee
c/o City of Williams Lake
Attn: Cindy Bouchard, Corporate Officer, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 1N3.
The deadline for submission is Sept. 10, 2019.
Non profits invited to apply for grant-in-aid funding
Applications for the City of Williams Lake’s grant-in-aid program are being accepted now until Sept. 30, 2019.
The annual program supports local, non-profit organizations doing projects, activities and events to strengthen and enhance well-being of the community, promote volunteerism and support the goals and priorities of the City.
More information about the program can be found on the city’s website or contacting the city in person or by phone.
In order to qualify, applicants must be a registered non-profit.