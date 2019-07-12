Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee members Maureen Straza, newly appointed, and George Atamanenko, chair, invite nominations for the City’s Accessibility Award of Merit. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Accessibility award of merit nominations open at city hall

Citys’ grant-in-aid applications also being accepted

Nominations are open for the City of Williams Lake Accessibility Award of Merit.

The intent of the award is to raise public awareness about physical and attitudinal barriers in an effort to improve the quality of life for all disabled persons by giving them the opportunity to participate in all aspects of community life.

In order to qualify for the award, the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee will consider nominees that have demonstrated a commitment to increase accessibility above and beyond what is required by law or regulation.

Businesses or groups being nominated must be located within the boundaries of the City of Williams Lake and provide a service for the people of William Lake.

Read more: Williams Lake aiming for better accessibility in several city-owned buildings

Businesses or groups may be nominated by any citizen or group who should provide strong evidence in support of their nominee’s commitments and contribution to improving accessibility.

Any citizen or group wishing to re-submit or re-nominate an individual, group or business who was, or was not, selected for an award in a previous year may do so by completing a new nomination form and providing up-to-date information in support of that nomination.

An award will be considered for achievements in the following areas:

1. Employing people with disabilities whenever possible.

2. Providing adequate handicapped parking spaces close to the main entrance to business.

3. Providing automatic door openers on heavy entrance doors and washrooms. Provide good lighting at any steps or entrance ways. Paint yellow or white strips marking the edge of any steps or lips in the flooring.

4. Provide appropriate ramps for wheelchair and stroller users for any indoor or outdoor areas. Wheelchair accessible doors must be a minimum of 36 inches wide.

5. Provide a wheelchair accessible washroom with easily opened doors.

6. Provide Braille lettering at any signs for customers to read.

7. Provide sufficient handrails beside steps in the interior and exterior of building.

8. Provide wheelchair height counters at checkouts and reception desks. Provide extra width between aisles and at the ends of aisles to allow for easier turning.

9. Provide a rest area with two armchairs or a bench with arms at each end.

10. Provide snow and ice clearing in front of business.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.williamslake.ca or from the City.

• E-Mail: cbouchard@williamslake.ca

• Fax: 250-392-4408

• Mail: Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee

c/o City of Williams Lake

Attn: Cindy Bouchard, Corporate Officer, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 1N3.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 10, 2019.

Non profits invited to apply for grant-in-aid funding

Applications for the City of Williams Lake’s grant-in-aid program are being accepted now until Sept. 30, 2019.

The annual program supports local, non-profit organizations doing projects, activities and events to strengthen and enhance well-being of the community, promote volunteerism and support the goals and priorities of the City.

More information about the program can be found on the city’s website or contacting the city in person or by phone.

In order to qualify, applicants must be a registered non-profit.

news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on the rain

Williams Lake area looks a lot different than it did in July 2017

Lakecity well represented at soccer provincials

Williams Lake soccer teams and players made their marks during the weekend

Blue Fins compete among B.C.’s best at provincials

Four out of six attending swimmers qualified for finals at the meet

Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

The Williams Lake Farmers Market was proud to kick off the new Tuesday evening Farmers Markets

CRD estimates 120 West Chilcotin properties could have been impacted by flooding

Extent of damage won’t be known until water fully recedes

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read