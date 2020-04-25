Tl’etinqox First Nation enters into second lockdown due to COVID-19

Access to the community has been reduced to one entry point, manned by security

You have to be aware of what you are in control of and what you are not, said the chief of Tl’etinqox First Nation which is beginning its second 14-day lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The community 100 kilometers west of Williams Lake went into lockdown at 6 p.m. on April 24 after the Tsilhqot’in National Government learned on April 21 a Tsilhqot’in member released from a Lower Mainland correctional institution had stopped in to visit family and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Access to the community has been reduced to one entry point, which is being manned by security.

Read More: Released inmate tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

“Any situation you have to be aware that in times like this, in times of crisis that people are going to be overacting,” Chief Joe Alphonse said. “You have to take one issue at a time and control your own emotions and not get too high or too low at any point and keep doing the best that we can.”

The two-week lockdown was not immediately implemented so to give time to members who were not in direct contact with the positive individual time to gather supplies and food.

Read More: Xeni Gwet’in Nation head into second 14-day lockdown to protect from COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and we have to be thoughtful of being protective and isolating ourselves as much as we can,” Alphonse said. “If everybody does this then this crisis will be over as quickly as it came.”

Calling education the best tool they have, Alphonse added they continue to move forward and do everything they can to protect their community and that nobody wants to be discriminated against.

“The vast majority of our people are supportive in what we’re doing and whether or not our community was exposed, this is good practice,” Alphonse said. “It’s not a matter of if your community is going to be exposed, it’s a matter of when.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Xeni Gwet’in First Nation head into second 14-day lockdown to protect from COVID-19

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox First Nation enters into second lockdown due to COVID-19

Access to the community has been reduced to one entry point, manned by security

High water has city staff, Scout Island volunteers scrambling to keep up

Flooding is threatening to take away pedestrian bridge at Scout Island, damage city infrastructure

Update: Power restored to 474 customers from Alexis Creek to Kleena Kleene

Storms swept through the area Saturday

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

City gets approval for emergency funds to address river valley flooding immediately

Crews and equipment getting moved in Saturday (April 25)

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Man found dead inside vehicle in Kamloops

The death is not suspected to be criminal in nature

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

Most Read