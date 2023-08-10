Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games volunteers recently visited Centennial Pool, which will be hosting swimming competitions. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games volunteers recently visited Centennial Pool, which will be hosting swimming competitions. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games still accepting volunteers

Event runs from Aug. 22 to 26 at venues in and around Abbotsford

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games are less than two weeks away and organizers have stated there are still several volunteer positions that are available to be filled.

A total of 1,200 volunteers is the goal for the event, which runs at venues in and around Abbotsford from Aug. 22 to 26.

Three examples of volunteer positions with spots available include:

  • Medical volunteers – first responders, sport venue first aid and physiotherapists to work in the Games Medical Centre.
  • Logistic volunteers – responsible for transport, set up and take down tables/tents/chairs/signage/supplies at event sites. Lifting is required.
  • Hosts – at the centre of the action at our event venues supporting participants, other volunteers and fans.

There is a pop up volunteer recruitment event happening today (Aug. 10) at Highstreet Shopping Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the movie theatre. Those interested can meet some of the 55-Plus BC Games team, learn more about volunteer opportunities and sign up.

The 55-Plus BC Games will have 23 sports plus special events, including the opening ceremonies and accreditation, with which volunteers can get involved.

It all kicks off with the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled to occur at Rotary Stadium on Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

abbotsfordBC Gamesvolunteers

Previous story
Mayor, other community leaders trial e-bikes
Next story
Nearly 200-year-old violin stolen in Kelowna alley

Just Posted

A map of the recent evacuation alert area, previously an evacuation order, near the Anahim Peak fire. (Cariboo Regional District map image)
West Chilcotin’s Anahim Peak wildfire evacuation order downgraded to alert

Michael Moses, Williams Lake city councillor, right, poses for a photo with Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake city councillor Moses attends Assembly of First Nations

A garbage can gets swept away down Carson Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 9 as heavy rain hits Williams Lake. (Candace Isnardy photo)
Thunderstorm drops 17.2 mm of rain on Williams Lake Aug. 9

Gerald Pinchbeck returned to his hometown in 2022 to work as the communications manager at the Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: A job with the CRD drew Gerald Pinchbeck home to Williams Lake