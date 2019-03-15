A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

A Maple Ridge taxi driver who was beaten with a tire iron in a road-rage incident a year ago has been unable to get support, although a suspect has been identified.

“He left me for dead on the Golden Ears Bridge, and I’m still the same,” Mandeep Singh Sandhu said of his attacker.

“There is no change on my face – it’s still the same.”

He is frustrated that neither Worksafe, nor ICBC will give him financial support.

Sandhu was northbound on Golden Ears Bridge on Feb. 25, 2018. He honked at another driver in a pickup, which swerved in front of his cab to block his progress. The driver got out and smashed through the driver’s side window of his Alouette Taxi cab with a crowbar or tire iron, then attacked him, leaving him unconscious.

Sandhu suffered a broken jaw, losing five teeth, and head injuries. His left eyebrow and cheekbone were points of contact.

He still feels numbness on the left side of his head, and his left eye blinks about half as often as it should due to nerve damage.

“The eye feels like a stone.”

Sandhu did not pay into workers compensation, so his loss of income was not covered. He said ICBC only covered the glass claim, but not his injuries.

“Why fix the glass of the taxi, but they can’t fix me?”

Alouette Taxi does not pay WCB, as drivers are all considered independent contractors. Worksafe provides options for taxi drivers to pay their own monthly premiums for coverage. Some cab drivers purchase the coverage, while others don’t.

Sandhu said victim’s services has offered to help pay for dental repairs, estimated at $18,000, but not to the standards recommended by his dentist.

His family has a business in Maple Ridge, so he does have income now, but he has not driven taxi since the assault.

Sandhu is also frustrated that the perpetrator has not been caught, despite early identification of a suspect.

“This was a terrible assault on a taxi driver and we have been in contact with the victim. A suspect has been identified,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

”We had several tips come forward out of our original media release and we always appreciate any opportunity to appeal for more information. If anyone has more info and has not already spoken with the police about this incident please contact us at 604-463-6251. The investigation is ongoing.”

Previous story
MISSING: Police ask public to help find 12-year-old girl last seen at 150 Mile House
Next story
BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Just Posted

MISSING: Police ask public to help find 12-year-old girl last seen at 150 Mile House

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Tatla Lake school getting $90,000 grant for new playground

The minister of education announced 50 grants for playgrounds across B.C.

Walk for Wildlife a hit with young participants at Scout Island

Our next free family event will be on April 28 from 1-3 pm at the Scout Island Nature Centre

Police investigating early morning break in at Comer Station Beer and Wine Store

Suspects fled the scene when sirens went off

WLIB cannabis retail store prepares for March 22 opening

It will be the first non-medicinal cannabis store in Williams Lake

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read