Safeway in Williams Lake is slated to close Oct. 26. Angie Mindus photo

A sign of change: Safeway set to close a month ahead of schedule

FreshCo. expected to open spring 2020

Safeway in Williams Lake is closing down a month earlier than first announced by its parent company, Sobeys.

The Williams Lake grocery store was originally slated for closure Nov. 23 to undergo renovations to become a FreshCo by the spring of 2020. Both Safeway and FreshCo. are owned by Sobeys.

Read More: Williams Lake, 100 Mile House Safeways to become FreshCo locations

Employees were told that closure date was being bumped up to Oct. 26, and some shelves are already becoming bare.

The Starbucks inside Safeway is already permanently closed.

The pharmacy will remain open during the renovation at a different location.

