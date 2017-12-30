A look back at some of our stories from May, 2017

Volunteers Karlee Moe (from left) and Becky Grosso oversee a fun pick to win game with golfers Josh Moffat and Mark Berg at the Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Charity Golf Tournament at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club. Angie Mindus photo

May 3

Life lost in single vehicle rollover

Families and friends are grieving the tragic loss of a Lake City Secondary School Grade 12 student.

Tyler Tenning, 17, died at the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Horsefly Road early Saturday morning, while two other passengers were injured and another remained unharmed.

Suspect in court after fleeing police

A man accused of ramming a police cruiser before fleeing from police and rolling his vehicle on the Mountain House Road Saturday made his first court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court Monday.

Jared Alistair Ingle, 22, is in police custody and is facing six charges including; carrying, use or threatening to use a weapon, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at accident with vehicle, possession of a firearm contrary to order and breach of probation.

Record turnout at memorial golf tournament

By all accounts, the inaugural Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Charity Golf Tournament was a great success, raising thousands of dollars for two local athletic bursaries as well as funding for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District (BGCWL).

“We’d like to thank the community and the golf course for all the support,” said Crystal Wells, who organized the event alongside her husband, Cody Wells.

May 5

Museum on the move to TDC

Mayor Walt Cobb confirmed the City is considering moving the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin from its location on Fourth Avenue North to a temporary location inside the Tourism Discovery Centre. The move comes to make way for the much-needed 72-care-bed facility that will be constructed in the adjacent former Cariboo Lodge site.

May 12

Liberals hang on to both Cariboo ridings

Cariboo-Chilcotin Liberal incumbent Donna Barnett and Cariboo North Liberal incumbent Coralee Oakes were re-elected in Tuesday’s election, part of a Liberal corridor that extends from the U.S. border at Osoyoos straight up to Fort Nelson.

Barnett garnered 8,520 votes and Oakes received 6,359.

Cariboo delegation heads to China

A delegation with representatives from the Cariboo will be in China May 13 to 24 promoting the region’s exports and opportunities.

“We are going to be promoting our lumber, our plywood, OSB, log home building, tourism and educational opportunities at UNBC and TRU — those are the main things we will be focusing on,” Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond told the Tribune.

Jana Roller sparks global discussion on body shaming

Lakecity photographer Jana Roller had no idea when she entered the Kelowna Classic amateur body building competition last Saturday that she would spark an international discussion on body shaming.

Roller, who lost 140 pounds while training two years for the competition, posted one of the photographs of herself in the competition on Instagram that has gone viral, because she questioned a photographer who omitted the image which shows her with saggy skin left from her weight loss.

May 24

Enduro Series touches down in lakecity

Roughly 85 participants endured a gruelling 43-kilometre uphill and downhill bike race Sunday in Williams Lake when the Enduro Series was held locally for the second year in a row.

The event, which took place on trails throughout the Westsyde Trail Network, attracted mountain bikers from around the province.

May 26

Wild tale of survival on Quesnel Lake

Tuesday evening’s powerful wind storm will be something boaters on Quesnel Lake won’t soon forget.

The powerful wind storm also tossed private docks onto the shore at the junction of Quesnel Lake and on land toppled trees onto power lines causing outages from Likely to Horsefly to Black Creek and also west to the Meldrum Creek and Deer Park Ranch areas.

More than 100 BC Hydro customers in those areas were still out of power 48 hours after the storm.

Winjtes appointed school superintendent

After acting in the position since September 2016, Mark Wintjes has been appointed the new superintendent of schools, effective immediately, the Board of Education of School District No. 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin) announced.

Wintjes was acting in the position after the departure of Supt. Mark Thiessen and has served the district since 1993 in various capacities.