Vantage Living construction workers assist a senior who was injured after taking a fall on the sidewalk along Proctor Street. Angie Mindus photo

Construction workers rush to assist injured senior

Workers offer man a kind, helping hand

The kindness and caring of strangers was on full display Thursday as construction workers from Vantage Living rushed to assist a senior who had fallen on the sidewalk, across the street from the construction site on Fourth Avenue.

Several workers spent more than a half hour in the rain offering comfort, shelter and first aid to the man, who had lost his footing and fell at about 11 a.m.

One young worker could be seen holding the injured senior’s hand in one hand and an umbrella in the other waiting for Emergency Health Services.

Everyone was grateful when EHS arrived at about 11:40 a.m. to transport the man to hospital where he was expected to be treated for cut to his head.

Vantage Living is a 72-bed care facility expected to be opened in 2019.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

Just Posted

Construction workers rush to assist injured senior

Workers offer man a kind, helping hand

Rotating mill worker strike lands at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division

Talks continue as mill workers take to picket lines Thursday morning

Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

Laughter, candy and costumes filled the downtown core for the start of Halloween in Williams Lake.

Blue Fins show early-season speed at Kamloops meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended swimming and rock climbing on the weekend

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Most Read