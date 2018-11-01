Construction workers rush to assist injured senior

Vantage Living construction workers assist a senior who was injured after taking a fall on the sidewalk along Proctor Street. Angie Mindus photo

The kindness and caring of strangers was on full display Thursday as construction workers from Vantage Living rushed to assist a senior who had fallen on the sidewalk, across the street from the construction site on Fourth Avenue.

Several workers spent more than a half hour in the rain offering comfort, shelter and first aid to the man, who had lost his footing and fell at about 11 a.m.

One young worker could be seen holding the injured senior’s hand in one hand and an umbrella in the other waiting for Emergency Health Services.

Everyone was grateful when EHS arrived at about 11:40 a.m. to transport the man to hospital where he was expected to be treated for cut to his head.

Vantage Living is a 72-bed care facility expected to be opened in 2019.

