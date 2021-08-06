Nearly 1,000 Okanagan properties under evacuation as White Rock Lake wildfire rages

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort

An evacuation order has been issued for 975 properties that were previously on alert along Westside Road, due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan expanded the order at 8:40 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6). The White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated at 45,000 hectares and burning out of control.

READ MORE: Refusing to evacuate White Rock Lake wildfire orders ‘nothing but selfish’: OKIB Chief

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort. This includes properties located in:

Valley of the Sun

Upper Fintry

Shalal Road

Fintry Delta

Fintry Provincial Park

La Casa Lakeside Resort

(Regional District of Central Okanagan)

Residents that require in-person help with food, lodging and emergency support services registration are asked to visit the reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

The centre is open until 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Online registration is also available through emergency support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Westside Road is closed in both directions between Ewings Landing Road and Six Mile Creek Road. Evacuees must travel south down Westside Road, as there is no inbound entry.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Spallumcheen, Armstrong and Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake fire

Fire personnel tirelessly fight blaze

In an update, BC Wildfire Service said southwesterly winds reaching 40 km/h challenged supression efforts against the big fire.

Structure protection personnel have a roving patrol set up along Westside Road, as well as in the Swan Lake area where personnel are prepared to defend from potential spot fires.

Sustained winds and aggressive fire behaviour is forecast through the evening, with dozens on evacuation alert including in Spallumcheen, Armstrong and parts of Vernon.

“Helicopters continue to work where feasible and structure protection personnel are prepared to defend at risk neighbourhoods” BC Wildfire said Friday afternoon.

Aggressive fire behaviour and southwesterly winds, gusting upwards of 40 km/hr, are challenging suppression efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire (K61884). Predominant fire growth this afternoon has occurred along the eastern perimeter, west of Westside Road. pic.twitter.com/QRCuUrMrnx — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2021

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan