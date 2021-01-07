COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

Interior Health (IH) announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The total of cases is now at 4,406. Currently, there are 822 active cases with those individuals in isolation. The total number of deaths is now at 35, with a new death at Oliver’s McKinney Place announced today (Jan. 7).

“It is important for us to remember that each death impacts families, friends and entire communities,” Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said.

“With increased COVID-19 activity throughout Interior Health, it remains critically important for all of us to follow public health orders and guidance to protect ourselves and those we love.”

IH also provided updates on other outbreaks within the region:

  • Sunnybank long-term care home in Oliver has six cases: two residents and four staff members.
  • Creekside Landing, a long-term care home in Vernon, has 13 cases. Ten of those are residents and three are staff.
  • Noric House, also in Vernon, has 20 cases: 18 are residents and two are staff.
  • Heritage Square in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Williams Lake Seniors village has two cases: a resident and a staff member
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna now has 42 cases: 37 are residents and five are staff members. One death is connected to this outbreak.
  • McKinney Place in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 are residents and 23 are staff members. 14 deaths are connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff members. One death is connected to this outbreak.
  • Kelowna’s Mountainview Village long-term care now has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff members, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced a change in daily case reporting. During Thursday’s (Jan. 7) briefing, she said new cases by health authority will now come directly from a single automated database.

“This reduces the lag time in the current system that sees the lab cases provided to the health authorities who then provide the updated numbers to BCCDC for public reporting,” IH said.

“Daily data will reflect 24 hour periods from midnight to midnight.”

IH said every case will still be counted and followed up on by public health teams.

READ: Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

