Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)

911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

People have been calling 911 to ask about the province’s new ban on non-essential travel, according to B.C. dispatcher service, E-Comm.

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions.

“We are receiving calls on 911 from ppl asking about travel restrictions,” E-Comm said in a tweet. “Remember: 911 is for emergencies only.”

“Help us help keep emergency lines free for ppl who need help from police, fire or ambulance,” the agency said.

Instead, people are being directed to the government’s website, which hosts information about what the order precludes and what is considered essential travel.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said non-essential travel between health authority regions is to be restricted until May 25 to curb COVID-19 spread.

Police have been granted the authority to hand out $575 fines for those disobeying the new order. For the purposes of enforcement, Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone.

Remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

RELATED: Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry
Next story
U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it’s safe

Just Posted

Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb instructs swimmers Cale Murdock and Jadyn Johnston during a training session earlier this season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Small Blue Fins contingent finishes strong at B.C. virtual swimming provincials

“[They] did extremely well to get our club finishing in that spot,” said head coach Chad Webb

The aerial image of the Horsefly Road April 23 shows the damage from high water. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Highway 20 near Anahim Lake, Horsefly Road hit hard by spring freshet

Latest update provided by Dawson Road Maintenance

Williams Lake's Paige Outhouse (front right) said her first season at the University of Prince Edward Island as a member of the women's hockey team, the Panthers, was an amazing one, despite the global pandemic. (Photo submitted)
Paige Outhouse, UPEI Panthers, a perfect pair

“I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to go back.”

The 84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale took place April 15 and 16 at the BC Livestock Producers Co-op, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including the wearing of masks when necessary and Stampede Royalty contestants choosing the clear plastic type. (Photo submitted)
84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale a success

Adjustments were made to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

The Horsefly Road is closed at Bells Lake Road due to a washout as of Thursday afternoon, April 22. (Misty Schulz photo)
Horsefly Road closed at Bells Lake Road due to washout Thursday, April 22

There are detours in place

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Most Read