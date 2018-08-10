87 active wildfires and 7 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre

Horsefly Lake, Shag Creek, Wild Goose Lake, Narcosli Creek, Lang Lake and Houseman are fires of note

There are 87 active wildfires and seven wildfires-of-note in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Friday, Aug. 10.

Fire information officer Robyn Clark said in an email update that 11 new fires have been discovered since Thursday, Aug. 9. Six of these were in the 100 Mile House area, one in the horsefly area, one in Quesnel and three in the Williams Lake area.

The Horsefly Lake, Shag Creek, Wild Goose Lake, Narcosli Creek, Lang Lake and Houseman Road fires are listed as fires-of-note.

The Horsefly Lake fire, located north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 526 hectares in size. Ground crews continue to reinforce guards and establish a wet-line perimeter, according to BC Wildfire Service. The fire is 90 per cent contained and 28 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters are on site.

The Shag Creek fire, located west of Shag Creek, is estimated at 7,000 hectares. Crews have been pulled off of this fire for their own safety and because of its current and expected behaviour. This fire will be continually monitored.

Properties in the Shag Creek area are under an evacuation order from the Cariboo Regional District.

The Wild Goose Lake fire, estimated at 1,400 hectares, is 30 per cent contained. Ground crews worked on the eastern flank on Thursday and will continually work at establishing fire guard to contain the fire in its entirety.

Fifty-four firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site.

The Blackwater River fire, east of Blackwater River int he Nazko area, is estimated at 1,184 hectares. Sixteen personnel, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment are on site and are working on building a fireguard.

The Narcosli Creek fire, north of Tzenzaicut Lake and west of Kersley, is estimated at 1,200 hectares. Thirty firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of equipment are on site, working on establishing control lines.

The Lang Lake fire, east of the north end of Lang Lake, is estimated at 200 hectares. One firefighter is on site to assess the situation and four pieces of heavy equipment are working to establish containment lines. BC Wildfire Service will deploy more resources as they become available.

The Houseman Road fire, south-west of Buffalo Lake, is estimated at 12 hectares and is now 10 per cent contained. Twenty firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site, working to establish a guard to contain the fire in its entirety.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Six fires were called out on Thursday, Aug. 9 – one in the Quesnel area, one in the Horsefly area, three in the 100 Mile House area and one in the Chilcoltin area.

The largest active fire in the 100 Mile fire zone is estimated at 80 hectares and is north of Mahood Lake.

The largest active fire in the Williams Lake region is 10 km southwest of Springhouse and is estimated at 45 hectares.

All of the Cariboo Fire Centre is under a campfire ban as half of its fire danger rating is “high,” while the other half is “extreme,” said BC Wildfire Service, especially in the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

Anybody found in violation of the ban can be ticketed up to $1,150, required to pay up to $10,000 for an administrative penalty, and could face a $100,000 fine or one year of jail time if convicted in court.

If a fire causes or contributes to a wildfire, the responsible party can be ordered to pay all costs for firefighting.

No rain or lightning is expected today and none happened yesterday, either.

BC Wildfire Service included a summary of other active fires, by zone, in its update.

The following information is accurate as of first thing Friday morning:

Wildfires of Note

There are currently seven Wildfires of Note within the Cariboo Fire Centre. Please check here for future updates on these fires.

Horsefly Lake (C31678), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: North of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road

Status: 526 hectares mapped, 90% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: 28 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and 3 helicopters.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Ground crews are continuing to reinforce guards and establishing a wet line perimeter.

Evacuations: No Evacuation Alert for this wildfire.

Other: N/A

Shag Creek (C11837), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: West of Shag Creek

Status: 7000 hectares estimated, 0% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: None

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Given current and expected fire behavior, crews have been pulled off this fire for safety reasons. BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor this fire.

Evacuations: An Evacuation Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Shag Creek area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Other: N/A

Wild Goose Lake (C41745), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: Wild Goose Lake

Status: 1400 hectares mapped, 30% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: There are 54 firefighters, one helicopter, and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Ground crews worked on the eastern flank yesterday and will continue working to establish fire guard to achieve full containment.

Evacuations: None

Blackwater River (C12328), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: East of Blackwater River in the Nazko area

Status: 1184 hectares mapped, 0% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: There are 16 personnel, one helicopter, and six pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Crews and equipment will continue building fireguard.

Evacuations: None

Other: N/A

Narcosli Creek (C12302), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: North of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of Kersley

Status: 1200 hectares estimated, 0% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: There are 30 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Ground crews will continue establishing control lines.

Evacuations: None

Other: N/A

Lang Lake (C42138), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: East of the north end of Lang lake

Status: 200 hectares estimated, 0% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: One firefighter and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: One firefighter is on site assessing the situation and equipment is working to establish containment lines. More resources will be deployed as they become available.

Evacuations: None

Other: N/A

Houseman Road (C42363), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: Southwest of Buffalo Lake

Status: 12 hectares estimated, 10% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: There are 20 firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Fire Camp in place: None

Objectives: Ground crews are working to establish guard in order to gain full containment.

Evacuations: An Evacuation Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Houseman Road area. For more information, please visit the Cariboo Regional District Website: www.cariboord.bc.ca

Other: N/A

Quesnel zone

There are 19 wildfires burning in this zone, three were discovered yesterday afternoon.

C11853 –20 ha– Wells/Barkerville –Under Control –Six firefighters on site.

C11819 –60 ha –Swift River–Being Held –35 firefighters on site.

C11837 –700ha –Shag Creek—see Wildfire of Note above.

C12302 –1200 ha– Narcosli Creek –see Wildfire of Note above.

C12230 –40 ha– West of Pantage Lake/South of Big Valley Creek. This fire experienced aggressive fire behaviour yesterday. No structures or communities are threatened at this time.

C12328 –1184 ha— East of Blackwater River —See Wildfires of Note above.

C12338—0.1 ha– Chevans Creek –Personnel is on site to assess the fire. No communities or structures are threatened at this time.

C12365 –60 ha –China Bluff – south of Kluskoil Lake park –Currently being assessed and is in close proximity to C12328.

Williams Lake Zone

There are nine fires burning, all of these are Under Control.

C21673 –199 ha –Junction Sheep Range Provincial Park –Under Control – being monitored

C21875 –15 ha –Tom Hutch Creek –Under Control –being monitored

C22283 –9.5 ha –Stum Lake – 22 firefighters on site –Under Control

C22371 – 45 ha – 10 kilometres southwest of Springhouse – There are 21 firefighters on site

Horsefly zone

There are 22 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

C31689 –420 ha –Quartz Mountain –Being monitored

C31691 –80 ha –east arm Quesnel Lake –Being monitored

C31688 –12 ha –Heningram FSR—Crew is on site

C31678 – 526ha – Horsefly Lake –east of Viewland Mountain – See Wildfire of Note above.

C31606 –16 ha –north of Buxton Creek –15 firefighters on site—Under Control

C31692 –50 ha—east of Warttig Lake –Being monitored

C32320 –6 ha –Tisdal Lake –This fire was discovered yesterday and crews are actioning the less active flank at this time.

C32372 – South of Tasse Lake – This fire was discovered yesterday and is estimated at 0.3 hectares

100 Mile zone

There are 32 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

C41745 –1400 ha –Wild Goose Lake –See Wildfire of Note above.

C42133 –10 ha –west of Lang Lake –A crew is onsite –Being Held

C42138 –200 ha –south of Lang Lake –see Wildfires of Note above.

C42324 –400 ha –70 Mile—One helicopter and 29 personnel are on site. No communities or structures are threatened at this time.

C42331 –30 ha –Young Lake—Updated size due to accurate mapping.

C42358 – 80 ha – Southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake – This fire is being monitored.

C42363 – 12 ha – Houseman Road –see Wildfires of Note above.

Chilcotin zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has three active wildfires.

C51925 –120 ha –Chantslar Lake –43 personnel on site –Under Control

C51752 –55 ha – south of Itcha Ilgatchuz Park –Crews are making excellent progress, there are 18 personnel onsite –Being Held

