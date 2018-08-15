83 active wildfires and 9 fires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 15

Up-to-date information about wildfires, evacuation orders and alerts in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

There are 83 active wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Aug. 15, nine of which are wildfires-of-note.

BC Wildfire Service said in an email update that one fire in the 100 Mile Fire Zone and three in the Quesnel Fire Zone were called out yesterday. Four new fires were found in the Chilcotin Fire Zone yesterday.

Wildfires-of-note

The Shag Creek fire, located west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains, is estimated at 9,300 hectares. BC Wildfire Service said it is closely monitoring this fire.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for properties in the Shag Creek area.

Evacuation order issued for 93 properties between the north western boundary of the CRD to the southern edge of Tsacha Lake. This includes the 17 properties in the Aug. 7 Shag Creek evacuation alert. Evacuation route and ESS details: https://t.co/8tB3ojTZbg pic.twitter.com/jNNFiTmWd3 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 8, 2018

The Blackwater River fire, located east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area, is estimated at 4,519 hectares. Twenty-three personnel, four helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Ground crews worked on the northern flank overnight to establish a guard. Workers will be reinforcing machine guards with burn operations, conditions permitting.

The CRD issued an evacuation alert and order for Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko FSR area, including Nazko, Baker Creek, Blackwater, Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver.

Evacuation alert issued for Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko FSR area, including Nazko, Baker Creek, Blackwater, Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver. Details: https://t.co/1llMTKAiim pic.twitter.com/e6fKlF3rz6 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 11, 2018

The Narcosli Creek fire, located north of Tzenzaicut Lake and west of the Fraser River, is estimated at 3,400 hectares. Ninety-nine firefighters, five helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Hand-lit burn operations cleaned unburnt fuels on the northern flank. Heavy equipment are focusing on completing the machine guard on the north-east and working towards completing any unguarded parts of the perimeter.

All contingency guards have been placed, including a tight-line guard along the northern flank and a 25 per cent wet guard on the southern flank. This fire is 50 per cent contained.

Ground crews are preparing for burn operations, weather permitting, to assist in securing the guard.

The CRD has issued an evacuation alert and order for properties in the West Quesnel area.

Expanded evacuation alert issued for Narcosli Creek area. Please note, no properties east of the Fraser River are on evacuation alert. Details: https://t.co/HJzcI0O5uj pic.twitter.com/lFDKEG85hz — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 12, 2018

The North Baezaeko fire, located south of Kluskoil Lake Park and 85 km west of Quesnel, is estimated at 2,500 hectares. Twenty-three personnel, two helicopters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender are on site. Heavy equipment performed overnight operations to establish containment lines. Ground crews are working to establish contingency lines and will reinforce the guard with burning where possible.

The CRD issued an evacuation alert and order for Highway 97 West to the Michelle Bazaeko FSR area.

Alert reduced for communities North of Quesnel. Areas from the Fraser River east to Hwy 97 are now all clear, including Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver. Nearby alerts remain unchanged. https://t.co/R9ent4pxIm pic.twitter.com/F10hsfYNr4 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 15, 2018

The Mayfield Lake fire, located north-west of Mayfield Lake and south of Williams Lake, is estimated at 300 hectares. Fifty-two firefighters, one helicopter and three water tenders are on site. Although the perimeter of the fire is 100 per cent guarded, it is considered 60 per cent contained because of unburnt fuels between the guard and the fire. Crews are preparing for controlled ignitions on the north and east flanks.

The CRD issued an evacuation alert for properties in the Mayfield Lake area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 181 properties for an area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west to the Fraser River, including Springhouse, due to a #wildfire southwest of Springhouse (C22371). Details: https://t.co/zS0m7W9Hq3 pic.twitter.com/9MZZbCGjPv — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 10, 2018

The Horsefly Lake fire, located north of Horsefly Lake and east of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 1,139 hectares. Thirty firefighters, two helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Ground crews are working to secure the south-west perimeter to Horsefly Lake, are patrolling the north perimeter and extinguishing hot spots. This fire is 90 per cent contained.

The Lang Lake fire, located 5 km south-east of Lang Lake and 10 km north of Canim Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares. Fifteen firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site and are removing fuel between the fire and the guard. The fire is 100 per cent guarded and 70 per cent contained.

The CRD downgraded the evacuation order for properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas to an evacuation alert. Properties in Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek also remain on alert.

The Twin Creek fire, located south-east of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 585 hectares. Fifty firefighters, one helicopter and three pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Crews continue extinguishing hot spots within 50 feet of the guard. This fire is considered being held as it is 100 per cent machine guarded and 100 per cent contained. BC Wildfire Service said it will be removing this fire from the wildfires-of-note at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded the evacuation order for properties near the Bonaparte Plateau, including properties on Hutchinson Road, to an evacuation order.

The Wild Goose Lake fire, located west of Meadow Lake and west of Clinton, is estimates at 7,228 hectares. Forty-six firefighters, one helicopter and seven pieces of heavy equipment are on site. BC Wildfire Service said ground crews have made “good progress” and continue extinguishing hot spots on the east flank.

The TNRD and CRD issued an evacuation alert and order for properties surrounding Wild Goose Lakes.

Here is an area-specific fire update from the BC Wildfire Service:

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 19 active wildfires burning in this zone. There are three fires Being Held, five fires Under Control and eleven fires in Out of Control status.

1. There are two fires in the area of North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Park. The eastern fire is estimated at 2500 hectares and the western fire is estimated at 370 hectares.

2. The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 40 hectares. There are no communities or structures are threatened at this time.

3. The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 100 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are 12 active wildfires burning in this zone. There is one fire Being Held, are ten fires Under Control and one fires in Out of Control status.

1. The Mayfield Lake Fire is estimated at 300 hectares (see Wildfires of Note section above).

Horsefly Fire Zone

There are 22 active wildfires fires burning in this zone. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Seven fires are Being Held, four are Under Control, and eleven are out of Control

1. The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile House Fire Zone

There are 22 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Four fires are Being Held, six are Under Control and 12 are in Out of Control status.

1. The Young Lake Fire is estimated at 245 hectares and now in Being Held status. There are seven firefighters on site.

2. The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Chilcotin Zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has eight active wildfires. Four fires are Out of Control, three fires are Under Control and one fire is Being Held.

1. Two new fires are located near Bald Face Mountain, east of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park. The northern fire is estimated at 300 hectares and the southern fire is estimated at 110 hectares. There are 47 firefighters and nine pieces of heavy equipment working to establish guard on these fires. *Please note one of these fires is located within the Quesnel zone*

2. The Wilderness Lake fire is estimated at 4.1 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire south of Bull Canyon is estimated at five hectares. Airtankers actioned the fire yesterday, and 16 ground personnel are on site this today and equipment is working to build a machine guard.

4. The fire south of Alexis Lake is estimated at 70 hectares. Helicopters bucketed this fire yesterday and there are 30 firefighters on site today.

5. The fire northeast of Chilcotin Lake is estimated at 0.1 hectares. The initial attack crew was able to update the status to Being Held this morning.

Fire danger

The Cariboo Fire Centre’s fire-danger rating is ‘extreme’ to ‘high’ west of the Fraser River. East of the Fraser River it is ‘high’ to ‘low.’

Extensive smoke is persisting throughout the fire centre. BC Wildfire Service said it anticipates a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of afternoon showers and a slight risk of thunderstorms for 100 Mile zone this afternoon. Highs will range between 21 to 27 degrees with northwesterly winds.

