82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale ready to go

Bruce Rolph and Wilf Smith, who are directors on the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale Committee, are gearing up for another great bull show and sale at the BC Livestock Yards in Williams Lake.

A time-honoured tradition in the ranching industry, the 82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale is set to get underway Wednesday, April 17.

“For us, this is like a working holiday coming here,” said Leslie Richardson of Richardson Ranch.

Leslie and her husband Don travelled all the way from Tlell on Haida Gwaii for the annual show and sale and arrived in the lakecity Sunday as sellers with six, prized Polled Herefords on the offering. They have been coming to the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale for the past 16 years, and even longer to the one in Vanderhoof held last weekend.

“All our friends are between Vanderhoof and here. Where we live we’re the only ones who do what we do so it’s nice to come here.”

Read More: Bull sale and show nets results

Sellers have been arriving all week from across B.C. to bring in their prized bulls for the show and sale, which is one of the top selling all breed sales in Canada. This year the event is showcasing 121 Angus, 45 Hereford, two Shorthorn, three Charolais, four Simmental and two Gelbvieh breeds for ranchers to choose from.

As it is also one of the last bull sales of the season, the show and sale attracts interested buyers from across the province.

“People come here year after year for the top quality bulls,” said Wilf Smith, who along with Bruce Rolph were busy Tuesday setting up the space for the also popular agricultural trade show.

“Come out and see the great trade fair at the 82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale,” said Smith. “Everybody’s welcome.”

The show starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 followed by a social held that evening at the curling club for buyers and sellers.

The sale begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18. Both events take place at the B.C. Livestock Yards on Cattle Drive.

Friends Gary Ellis and Danny Thran await the 82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

The BC Livestock yards in Williams Lake is the place to be this week as ranchers come from across the province to take in the 82nd Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. With a storied history dating back to a time when the stockyards were located beside the train tracks along the lake, the bull show and sale is still a popular and well-respected event due to the quality of bulls sold as well as the friends made over the years. This beautiful Polled Hereford pictured above is owned by Richardson Ranch and will be a part of the show and sale starting Wednesday. Angie Mindus photos

Leslie and Don Richardson of Richardson Ranch brought their polled herefords all the way from Haida Gwaii for the 82th annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

82nd annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale ready to go

