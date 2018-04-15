Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20, the Williams Lake Stockyards will play host to the 81st annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Greg Sabatino photo)

81st annual Bull Show and Sale starts this week

This year’s 81st annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale to feature 157 bulls

Billed one of Canada’s top commercial bull sales, the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale is celebrating its 81st year in the lakecity this week.

One-hundred-fifty-seven prized bulls will be rolling into the Williams Lake Stockyards this Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 for the event, which will feature breeds including Hereford, Simmental, Charolais, Gelbvieh and Angus.

The show kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. where Bill Wilson of Strathmore, Alta. will be judging the event.

Trophies will be presented after each class.

Auctioneers Larry and Wayne Jordan, Wilf Smith and Wayne Pincott will be calling the action Friday, and will kickoff the sale on Friday, April 20 starting at 11 a.m.

There will also be an agriculture display in the parking lot at the Williams Lake Stockyards, where visitors can see the latest in tractors, farm equipment trucks, livestock handling equipment, tires, ATVs, stock trailers, seed, farm shelters and more.

For more information, or a catalogue contact Pam Abrahamse at 250-392-0858 or visit www.bclivestock.bc.ca.

