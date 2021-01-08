Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)

81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

Interior Health has announced three additional deaths in the region due to COVID-19, as well as 81 more cases of the virus.

The deaths were all from long-term care homes. Two of the deaths are from Heritage Square in Vernon and one from West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence.

Interior Health’s CEO Susan Brown said it has been a week of celebration, as well as heartbreak.

“While staff and residents of long-term care are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, sadly three more people have succumbed to their illness, all in long-term care,” she said.

“While the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope and optimism, we must not lose sight of the important public health measures that help protect our vulnerable loved ones in the community.”

IH began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the region a few weeks ago, beginning with priority populations.

Vaccinations are now happening at long-term care homes, with residents from Sunnybank in Oliver getting inoculated first.

IH said the vaccine given to the residents was the Pfizer-BioNTech one, as the health authority has now been given permission to move the vaccine short distances.

“While in the community, Interior Health also vaccinated residents at McKinney Place long-term care.”

IH also provided updates on the current outbreaks in the region:

  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 19 cases: 15 residents and four staff members
  • Vernon’s Creekside Landing has 10 residents and three staff infected for a total of 13 cases
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: a resident and a staff member
  • Noric House in Vernon has 21 cases: 19 residents and two staff
  • Heritage Square, also in Vernon, has 41 cases: 31 residents, 10 staff and four deaths connected to this outbreak
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents, five staff and two deaths connected to this outbreak
  • McKinney Place in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 14 deaths connected to this outbreak
  • Village by the Station in Penticton has nine cases: five residents an d four staff members, with one death connected to this outbreak
  • Mountainview Village in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths from this outbreak
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 cases

READ: B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 caseds, 18 more deaths

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

