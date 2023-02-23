8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.



