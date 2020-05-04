President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos joins fellow ministers and Government of Canada officials as they hold a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Federal officials said more than nine million Canadians have received either the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or the wage subsidy as of Sunday (May 3).

The announcement was made by Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday during a press conference by federal minister and health officials.

Duclos said 7.3 million Canadians have received the CERB benefit while 1.7 million workers have received money from the wage subsidy after 96,000 businesses applied.

Applications for the CERB opened April 6, although coronavirus-related EI claims made in March were converted into the emergency response benefits. Wage subsidy applications opened on April 27.

Duclos said 518,000 small businesses have been approved for interest-free loans of up to $40,000 through the Canada Emergency Business Account.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

READ MORE: As 500K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials
Next story
Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Just Posted

Caterpillar manoeuvre used to transport injured mountain biker by stretcher in Williams Lake

CCSAR and BC Emergency Health Services responded Sunday to Fox Mountain

Arts on the Fly confirms it is cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions

‘We were so close to announcing our lineup before the pandemic hit’: AOF society

COLUMN: ‘No one person knows it all’

Diana French tackles several topical issues in her latest weekly column

Vehicle parade at Sugar Cane celebrates WLIB Elder’s 80th birthday

Cody William wanted to do something special for his mom who is self-isolating due to the pandemic

Williams Lake Fox Mountain mailboxes broken into

The rural boxes are located on Elder Drive

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Corruption allegations against Nisga’a Lisms Government without merit: report

Former employee behind explosive email says investigation committee was biased

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

Most Read