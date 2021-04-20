67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty people in the region are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are intensive care

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Health officials are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region on Tuesday, April 20.

That brings the region to a total of 10,228 cases of the virus since testing began. Of those, 9,222 people have recovered and 884 cases remain active.

Currently, the virus has 30 people in hospitals across the health authority, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 122 people have died in IH due to the virus.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

READ MORE: Trudeau says he’s planning to get the AstraZeneca vaccine

Two outbreaks remain ongoing in IH, both of which are in Kelowna:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus